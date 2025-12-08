Tagore, Bose suggested limiting Vande Mataram to two stanzas: IUML MP Basheer in LS

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Lok Sabha members E T Muhammad Basheer and Iqra Choudhary on Monday said some stanzas from Vande Mataram were removed at the suggestion of Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose and wondered whether the two freedom fighters should be accused of Muslim appeasement.

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the '150 years of national song Vande Mataram', Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader Basheer said that Tagore and Bose had written to Jawaharlal Nehru in 1937 to use only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram and added that no one should be forced to sing the entire song.

Basheer asserted that first president Rajendra Prasad also said the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram would be adopted as the national song and no one objected to that when the Constitution was adopted.

The IUML leader accused the BJP of fomenting trouble by raising the issue of Vande Mataram and glorifying Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

Basheer said since 1930 several leaders had tried to cool the tempers over Vande Mataram and things were in settlement mode. He cautioned that the situation would flare up if old issues are re-opened.

"The opposition wants peace, harmony and cordiality, but the government is adding fuel to the fire and trying to precipitate the situation," said Basheer, the MP from Malappuram in Kerala.

Basheer recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that some important lines of Vande Mataram were deleted in 1937 which sowed the seeds of Partition.

He said the Constitution and the national anthem – Jana, Gana, Mana -- were the greatest treasures of the country and wondered whether it was worthwhile in raking up such disputes.

"Jana, Gana, Mana is the profound expression of the spirit, unity and timeless civilisational heritage of India. The national anthem celebrates the idea of India that is diverse in language, culture and geography and united in purpose and destiny," Basheer said.

He said the powerful verses of the national anthem evokes a sense of pride and gives a message that India's strength lies in unity in guiding spirit.

"The anthem is a reflection of India's collective identity. When we have such treasure with us, why should we quarrel over such issues," he said.

Choudhary, the Samajwadi Party member from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, said that history was presented in the House in a distorted manner and attempts were being made to put Muslims in a dock once again under the garb of appeasement.

"I would like to tell the House that Indian Muslims ignored Jinnah's call and remained united with our beloved country with all strength. We, Indian Muslims, are Indians by choice and not by chance," Choudhary said.

She said the decision to include certain stanzas of Vande Mataram in the national song was decided in consultation with Tagore and Bose.

"Will we now raise questions on their understanding? Will we commit the sin of accusing them of dividing the nation and indulging in politics of appeasement," Choudhary asked.

The SP member said that the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee too had strongly disapproved of the then Uttar Pradesh minister Ravinder Suhkla’s decision to make singing of the national song compulsory in schools.

"Shukla was removed as minister from the Uttar Pradesh government. Shall we now call Vajpayee ji of indulging in appeasement," asked Choudhary.