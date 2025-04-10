Tahawwur Rana extradition: Security tightened at Patiala House Court ahead his likely appearance

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Security has been stepped up outside Delhi's Patiala House Court where Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is likely to be produced on Thursday following his extradition from the US, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla along with the local police was present at the spot to ensure that necessary security arrangements are present at the court where Rana will be produced, he said.

Personnel from paramilitary forces and CISF have been deployed outside the court and a thorough physical frisking and checking of visitors is being carried out to avoid any untoward incident, he added.

Three Delhi Police PCR vans and interceptors are also present outside the Palam Airport, where the flight bringing the terror attack accused is expected to land, a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Traffic Police is also ensuring that the route from the airport to the court is decongested.

An NIA judge is expected to hear the matter.

Meanwhile, Tihar Jail officials said all preparations have been made to lodge Rana in a high-security prison ward and they were waiting for court orders.

Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is being brought to Delhi from the US. He is likely to be lodged in Tihar jail when he reaches India.

The 64-year-old Pakistan-born Canadian national, Rana is a close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

Rana is being brought to India after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application. PTI SSJ NB