Tahawwur Rana's to be extradited from US to India very soon: Sources

New Delhi: Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana, who is expected to be extradited to India from the US very soon, would help probe agencies expose the role of Pakistani state actors behind the dastardly act that claimed 166 lives, sources said on Wednesday.

Rana has exhausted all his legal options available to such subjects in the US and would be brought back to India very soon, they said, adding a multi-agency team is in the United States to bring the Pakistan-origin Canadian national to India.

The significant development comes days after Rana's last-ditch effort to stop his extradition failed as the US Supreme Court denied his application, moving him closer to being handed over to the Indian authorities to face the law in the country.

Rana was lodged at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles. He is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attacks.

A multi-agency team from India has gone to the US and all paperwork and legalities are being completed with the authorities there, the sources said, claiming that there is a "very high possibility" that Rana "could be extradited shortly."

During a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the White House in February, US President Donald Trump announced that his administration has approved the extradition of "very evil people of the world" Rana "to face justice in India".

The sources said Rana's extradition would help probe agencies expose the role of Pakistani state actors behind the 26/11 attacks and may shed new light on the investigation.

Once extradited, Rana may be kept in the NIA's custody initially after due legal formalities, they said.

His extradition from the US could provide important leads into his travels in parts of northern and southern India days before the carnage in 2008, the sources said.

The central security officials had found that Rana had visited Hapur and Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Kochi in Kerala, Ahmedabad in Gujarat, and Mumbai in Maharashtra with his wife Samraz Rana Akhtar between November 13 and November 21, 2008, they said.

Rana had submitted business sponsor letters from 'Immigrant Law Center' and Property Tax payment notice from Cook County as his address proof.

The sources said once Rana is brought to India, the purpose of these visits would be established.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital Mumbai using the Arabian sea route.

Among the 166 people killed were US, British and Israeli nationals. The nearly 60-hour assault sent shockwaves across the country and even brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

The terrorists had targeted multiple iconic locations in Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal and Oberoi hotels, Leopold Cafe, Chabad House and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station, each of which Headley had scouted in advance.

In November 2012, Ajmal Amir Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist among the Pakistani group, was hanged to death in Yerawada Jail in Pune.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the US arrested Rana in Chicago a year after the attacks in October 2009 for arranging material support for terrorist attacks in Mumbai and Copenhagen.

India has been trying to extradite Rana for many years because of his association with Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul Jihadi Islami (HUJI), Headley and his active involvement in the Mumbai attacks.

It is alleged that Rana was aware of Headley's terror links and even helped in reconnaissance of targets in Mumbai and planning the attacks on the National Defence College (NDC) in New Delhi and Chabad House in Mumbai.

The extradition of Rana was first cleared by the US Supreme Court in January as it rejected his review petition in the case.

Rana submitted an 'Emergency Application For Stay Pending Litigation of Petition For Writ of Habeas Corpus' on February 27, 2025, with Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States and Circuit Justice for the Ninth Circuit Elena Kagan.

Kagan denied the application last month.

Rana then renewed his 'Emergency Application for Stay Pending Litigation of Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus previously addressed to Justice Kagan', and requested that the renewed application be directed to US Chief Justice John Roberts.

An order on the Supreme Court website noted that Rana's renewed application had been "distributed for Conference" on April 4 and the "application" has been "referred to the Court."

A notice on the Supreme Court website on April 7, said, "Application denied by the Court."

Rana is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the 26/11 attack case.

During the investigation, the roles of senior functionaries of banned terror groups LeT and HUJI -- Hafiz Muhammad Saeed alias Tayyaji, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Sajjid Majid alias Wasi, Illyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman Hashim Syed alias Major Abdurrehman alias Pasha with active connivance and assistance from officers of the ISI, namely, Major Iqbal alias Major Ali, Major Sameer Ali alias Major Samir, all residents of Pakistan, have emerged, the sources said.

The NIA had chargesheeted Rana as a "co-conspirator" who provided logistic, financial and other assistance to Headley and other co-conspirators towards the criminal conspiracy to organise terrorist attacks in India.

The NIA had sent extradition requests to the US for the extradition of Headley and Rana.