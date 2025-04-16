Tahsildar assaults wife, threatens her with gun; arrested on murder attempt charge in Nanded

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) A 34-year-old Tahsildar or revenue department officer, who allegedly assaulted his wife and threatened her with a pistol, was arrested on attempt to murder and other charges in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Avinash Shembatwad, is a resident of Nanded city in central Maharashtra, but is currently posted at Dhanora in Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district in the Vidarbha region, an official said.

His parents and other relatives have also been named in the FIR registered against him.

The incident came to light when Shembatwad's wife approached the Shivajinagar police in Nanded with a complaint on April 13, he said.

According to the complaint, the Tahsildar used to torture his wife mentally and physically as she could not conceive a child after years of marriage.

He assaulted his wife and threatened to kill her by brandishing a pistol, the official said, citing the complaint.

Fed up with the constant torture, the woman filed a complaint against her husband. The victim alleged family members of her husband were also involved in the torture.

Accordingly, a case was registered against Tahsildar, his parents and two brothers under relevant sections of the new criminal code BNS, including one related to attempt to murder, and under the Domestic Violence Act, he said.

On April 13, Shembatwad was in Nanded city when a police team arrested him, the official said.

The Tahsildar was produced before a court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

A probe was underway, the official added. PTI DC RSY