Tahsildar, deputy in ACB net for taking Rs 9,000 'bribe' in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI) A Tahsildar and his deputy in Nirmal district of Telangana were trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 9,000.

The Tahsildar, who is also the Joint Sub-Registrar of Kaddem mandal, was caught by the ACB at the Tahsildar office when she demanded and accepted the bribe through Deputy Tahsildar from the complainant for showing official favour "for registration of gift deed pertaining to an agriculture land", an ACB release said here.

The accused officers thereby performed their public duty improperly and dishonestly, it said.

The bribe amount was recovered. The case is under investigation, the ACB added. PTI VVK VVK KH