Tahsildar in ACB net for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 9 (PTI) A Tahsildar in Nalgonda district of Telangana was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

The Tahsildar of Chityal Mandal was caught while he demanded and accepted the bribe amount through a private person from a complainant to do an official favour -- "to complete the mutation process of agricultural land and to submit a detailed survey report," an ACB release said here.

The Tahsildar performed his duty "improperly and dishonestly" to obtain undue advantage, the ACB said. The case is under investigation. PTI VVK VVK KH