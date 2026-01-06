Tahsildar in ACB net for taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI) A Tahsildar in Kamareddy district of Telangana was on Tuesday caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 50,000.

The Tahsildar of Nagireddypet mandal was caught red-handed when he demanded and accepted bribe from a complainant through a private person, "to write a favourable report to the authorities concerned for transferring the agricultural land into the name of the complainant from the name of his father", a release from ACB said.

Thus, the accused officer accepted the undue advantage of Rs 50,000, and thereby performed his public duties "dishonestly and improperly", it said.

The case is under investigation. PTI VVK VVK SA