Tahsildar lands in ACB net for taking Rs 10 lakh bribe in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 13 (PTI) A Tahsildar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana was caught red handed taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday.

The Tahsildar of Shamirpet mandal was nabbed by ACB officials when he allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe, through his driver, from a complainant for an official favour, an ACB release said here.

The bribe was taken from the complainant for processing his application to issue Pattadar passbooks pertaining to the person's lands, it said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the driver.

Earlier, the Tahsildar demanded that the complainant pay Rs 20 lakh and had received a cheque for the amount on December 28, 2023 as a guarantee from the complainant for payment of bribe or otherwise he would not do any official favour, the ACB said.

The cheque was seized from the Tahsildar, the ACB said adding that the official discharged his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage.

Both the Tahsildar and his driver were taken into custody. The case is under investigation. PTI VVK VVK ROH