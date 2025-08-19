Tahsildar, Surveyor in ACB net for demanding Rs 50,000 bribe in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 19 (PTI) A Tahsildar and a Mandal Surveyor in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday for allegedly demanding bribe of Rs 50,000 each.

They demanded the bribe from a complainant for doing an official service, "as a reward for completing land registration and to facilitate typographical corrections in the land records of the complainant's grandmother," an ACB release said here.

The woman Tahsildar had already accepted Rs 50,000 from the complainant for starting the process, it said. Both the accused officers thereby performed their public duty "improperly and dishonestly", the ACB said. The case is under investigation. PTI VVK VVK ADB