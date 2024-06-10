Tailor murdered in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old tailor was found murdered at his rented accommodation in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, police said on Monday.

The man identified as Rabbani hailed from West Bengal and was sharing a room with two others who also worked as tailors in Gandhi Nagar Market.

At about 4.30 pm on Sunday, one of his room mates, Ramjan informed the local police that Rabbani was allegedly murdered by one Shahid Hussain Laskar, the officer said.

Teams have been formed to nab Laskar, who also hails from West Bengal, he said. PTI ALK DV DV