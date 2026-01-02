Tailor stabbed to death during altercation with juveniles in Delhi; 1 held

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) A 50-year-old tailor was stabbed to death during an altercation with a group of juveniles after he asked them not to shout and play loud music on New Year's Day in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said on Friday.

A juvenile has been apprehended in connection with the killing, while efforts are underway to trace another accused, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Bihari Lal, who worked as a tailor in the Shastri Nagar area, they said. The incident took place on January 1.

According to a police source, the altercation broke out when Lal objected to the group shouting and playing loud music.

"This led to a heated exchange, during which one of the juveniles, a class 9 dropout, stabbed Lal in a fit of rage. An accomplice, identified as Arun, assaulted the victim by kicking him during the scuffle," a senior police officer said.

The injured man was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Police said the juvenile has been apprehended and the weapon used in the offence has been recovered from his possession.

Efforts are on to trace and apprehend the second accused, who is currently absconding, police said.

An FIR has been registered at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station. Police are also examining eyewitness accounts and scanning CCTV camera footage from the area. PTI BM RHL