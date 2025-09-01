Taiwan Education Centre inaugurated in Chennai

Chennai, Sep 1 (PTI) The Taiwan Education Centre (TEC), aimed at teaching Mandarin to students, was launched at the Chennai Institute of Technology (CIT), the institute said on Monday.

The launch marks a new milestone in Indo-Taiwanese ties, as the TEC will also facilitate faculty exchange programmes, promote research, and provide opportunities for higher education for Indian students in Taiwan.

The event was organised jointly by National Tsing Hua University (NTHU), the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Chennai, and Taiwan’s Ministry of Education, a release said. The Centre was inaugurated recently.

CIT Chairman P Sriram, TECC Director General Stephen S C Hsu, TECC Chennai Director of Education Jill Lai, and Director of the Taiwan NTHU India Research Center Professor Wei-Sung Wang were among those who participated. PTI JSP SSK