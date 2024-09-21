Taiwanese national among people detained over religious conversion allegation: UP Police

Mathura (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Around a dozen people, including a Taiwanese national, were detained on Saturday for questioning in connection with a case of alleged religious conversion, a police official said.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar said till now no aggrieved person has given any written complaint. The people detained were being questioned and further action will be taken only after a thorough probe into the matter, he said.

The police officer said that some residents of Indrapuri Colony had accused a foreign national and some people of holding a meeting in a house for religious conversion.

Soon after, members of a Hindu rights organisation reached the spot and alleged that the accused were trying to convert the locals to a different religion by making lucrative promises, Kumar said. SHO of Highway Police Station Anand Kumar Shahi said police found about four dozen men gathered in a house in the area and as many women in a house opposite to it.

People were having food and some religious pamphlets were also found there, but no objectionable material was traced, police said.

A Taiwanese national who was in the house, its owner and his wife, and around a dozen people were brought to the police station and they were being questioned, the SHO said.

He said that action would be taken against them only if any concrete evidence of religious conversion was found.

Police said the area is completely peaceful.

Vijay Gurjar, a co-ordinator of Dharma Jagran Samanvay which is associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, accused the Taiwanese national of conducting religious conversions and demanded strict action against the accused. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD