Taj Lands End set to host prayer meet for Dharmendra on Thursday evening

Mumbai: The family of veteran actor Dharmendra will hold a public “Celebration of Life” prayer meet at Taj Lands End in Bandra on Thursday evening, with preparations in full swing at the five-star hotel.

Workers were seen erecting stages, arranging rows of chairs and putting up elaborate floral decorations at the venue for the memorial, which is scheduled from 5 pm to 7.30 pm on November 27.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Preparations underway at a hotel in Bandra for a prayer meet being organised to pay tributes to veteran actor Dharmendra.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/gaYkbHOYMJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2025

The gathering will be the first public tribute to the screen legend after his quiet cremation at Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu on Monday, attended by close family members. Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on December 8, passed away on November 24 at his Mumbai residence after a prolonged illness.

Born Dharam Singh Deol in Punjab in 1935, Dharmendra went on to feature in more than 300 films over six decades and was celebrated as Bollywood’s original “He-Man” for his action roles, even as he delivered memorable performances in romance and comedy. His filmography includes classics such as “Sholay”, “Chupke Chupke”, “Satyakam”, “Anupama” and “Seeta Aur Geeta”.

He is survived by his children, including actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.