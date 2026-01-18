Take a pledge to build brighter JK and work with dedication: LG Sinha to youth

Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday asked the youth to take a pledge to build brighter Jammu and Kashmir and work with dedication as the history remembers those who dare to challenge limits, conquered fear, and turned the impossible into reality.

Addressing youngsters at the 7th annual day celebration of guidance and career counselling cell for youth development at Gurha Slathia in Samba district, he said the youth should embrace fresh ideas and create opportunities for self-employment.

“The youth should dream big, aim high and pursue it with full courage and unshakable resolve. Your future is waiting for you. Take a pledge to build brighter JK and work with dedication,” the Lt Governor said.

He called upon the youth to serve as the architects of social change and contribute towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

“History teaches us that people who changed the world did not rely on extraordinary circumstances but extraordinary thinking. Youth are not just the hope of tomorrow; they are the greatest power of today.

“Young people of JK should dare to dream big for the UT and the nation. When dreams soar high, paths for developed society must be carved through hard work, patience and unwavering courage,” Sinha said.

He said the youth who are taking small steps toward their dreams every day will one day lead the transformation.

“Only those who truly believe in their own potential, who trust in themselves go on to create history,” he said.

Observing that innovation and entrepreneurship are the key to society's progress, he asked the youth to embrace fresh ideas to solve problems and create opportunities for self-employment as powerful drivers of economic empowerment.

He reiterated the commitment of the Government of India and UT administration towards the complete rehabilitation of families affected due to the recent natural calamities.

The central government, on the request of the UT administration, has approved a comprehensive allocation of Rs 1,437 crore for reconstruction of damaged public infrastructure and implementation of disaster mitigation measures in affected areas of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

“The damaged railway bridges will be restored within three months, while the restoration work of national highways’ stretches damaged due to floods will be completed in the coming four months,” he said.

Responding to the demand pertaining to construction of railway over-bridge in Samba projected by local Member of Legislative Assembly, the Lt Governor assured that the issue will be taken up with the railway officials for its early redressal.

He asked the legislator for development of a pond in the area with the volunteer support from youth and social organisations. PTI TAS NB