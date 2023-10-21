Take action against 'DMK' men who attacked govt official: AIADMK

Chennai, Oct 21 (PTI) The main opposition AIADMK on Saturday slammed the DMK regime for the attack on a government official and bank employees allegedly by ruling party supporters and sought swift action against them.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, the leader of opposition said even before the DMK assumed power in 2021, office-bearers of that party had indulged in 'violent acts' including beating up employees of a restaurant.

The AIADMK leader said a couple of days ago, a deputy tahsildar and employees of a nationalised bank were assaulted in Tiruchirappalli by 'goons,' who were allegedly DMK supporters.

Severely injured, the official and bank employees have been hospitalised and an employees association of the state revenue department staged dharna in Tiruchirappalli district seeking action.

In a statement, the former Chief Minster accused the police department of being mute spectators without taking action against the 'DMK' supporters and demanded that the government arrest the culprits and take forward the legal action against them.

The official and the bank staff were attacked while they were engaged in taking possession of a property in the central Tamil Nadu city following an official order in view of default by borrowers to the tune of about Rs 22 crore. PTI VGN VGN SA