Take action against land mafia, or I will act against you: Bihar DyCM to officers

Patna, Dec 27 (PTI) Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha on Saturday directed officers to take action against land mafias, and warned of strict action if they fail to do so.

Sinha, who holds the Revenue and Land Reforms portfolio, said if officers in his department "sympathise" with land mafias, he would not spare them.

Speaking to reporters, he said he has directed circle officers to identify people who fake documents, indulge in fraud, create disputes over legitimate land, and file misleading complaints before courts.

"Officers have been instructed to register FIRs if the wrongdoings are established," he said, adding that the time for warning is gone, and "now is the time for action".

"I have instructed officers to take legal action against land mafias, agents and middlemen. If they fail, I will take strict action against them," he warned.

He rejected allegations about using expletives against officers during his 'Janta Darbar' programme, which he organises to resolve land-related grievances of the people.

"Nobody gets abused, nobody is disrespected. Thousands of people sit together, and attempts are made to solve their problems," he claimed.

Sinha said the double-engine government in Bihar was taking genuine steps to "serve the people".