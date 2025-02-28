Take action against networks helping illegal Bangladeshis, Rohingyas: Shah to Delhi Police

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday directed the Delhi Police to take stringent action against the networks that help illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas entering India, saying it is an issue of national security and should be dealt with strictly.

Chairing a meeting to review the national capital's law-and-order situation, he said strict action should also be taken against police stations and sub-divisions that consistently perform poorly.

Shah said it should be the Delhi Police's priority to eliminate interstate gangs in the city ruthlessly. Action must be taken with "top to bottom and bottom to top approach" in narcotics cases and such drug networks should be dismantled, he said.

"Strict action should be taken against the entire network that helps Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders enter the country, get their documents made and facilitate their stay here. The issue of illegal intruders is also related to national security and it should be dealt with strictly. They should be identified and deported," he told the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi's Home Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior officials.

Referring to the BJP winning the Delhi assembly polls this time after a gap of over 26 years, the Union home minister asserted that the double-engine government in Delhi will work with double speed for a developed and safe capital as expected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He made it clear that permission from Delhi Police will not be required in matters related to construction and for quick disposal of the 2020 riots cases. The Delhi government should appoint special prosecutors so that these cases can be disposed of soon, Shah said.

"The Delhi Police should start the recruitment process for additional posts soon. DCP-level officers should visit police stations, organise public hearing camps and solve their problems," he said.

The Union home minister said new security committees should be formed in JJ clusters for the safety of women and children there.

The Delhi Police should identify the places witnessing traffic jams daily, Shah said, adding the Delhi police commissioner and chief secretary should meet and find a quick solution to this.

He also asked the Delhi government to prepare a 'Monsoon Action Plan' to deal with water-logging.

During the review meeting, several measures and suggestions to strengthen the safety of women, children and senior citizens, improve law and order in the national capital and control crime were discussed in detail.

Shah directed officials that to prevent traffic jams caused by bus breakdowns, the Delhi Transport Corporation should deploy quick response teams and coordinate with other departments to seek immediate help and reduce the response time in removing the traffic obstruction.

Efforts should be made to make Mandoli and Tihar jails of Delhi model prisons, he said.

The home minister said Delhi can be made an ideal capital only with cooperation between the Delhi Police and the Delhi government.

He suggested working towards making joint efforts on traffic management, strengthening law enforcement infrastructure, women and child empowerment, mutual cooperation between civic departments, curbing corruption, community policing, maintenance and integration of CCTV cameras, among others.

It is very important to know the level of people's satisfaction with various other activities of the Delhi Police through third-party surveys, like lost and found, police clearance certificate, character verification, traffic management, the safety of senior citizens and Himmat App, Shah said.

