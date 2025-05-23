Take action against those dumping garbage at Sabarimala: Kerala HC

Kochi, May 23 (PTI) The Kerala High Court has directed the Deputy Director of Periyar Tiger Reserve (West Division), to take action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act against those responsible for "unscientific dumping" of solid waste at Sabarimala during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival.

A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S directed the Deputy Director, Periyar Tiger Reserve to also take action against those who burned the solid waste, which included plastic jaggery bags and other non-biodegradable material.

The court noted that dumping of the waste resulted in elephant herds and other animals, including sambar deer, eating the garbage, which contained plastic and toxic material.

The bench also observed that over the years, two sambar deer and two elephants died due to the consumption of plastic waste.

According to the court order, the average quantity of waste generated at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season is 24 tons per day.

The average quantity of waste processed in the incinerators at the Sannidhanam, during the festival season, is approximately 14 tons per day.

The bench further noted that the Sabarimala Sannidhanam was situated in the core and critical area of Western Ghats, a biodiversity hotspot recognised as a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Action by law will be taken against the hotels and refreshment stalls at Sabarimala Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal and at the trekking path from Pamba to Sannidhanam "who fail to segregate food and plastic waste into biodegradable bags for disposal, or who directly dump mixed waste into food waste pits, leading to plastic contamination", it added.

It also directed that the ban on use of plastic and other bio-hazardous materials at Sabarimala and along the trekking path from Pamba to Sannidhanam "shall be implemented scrupulously by all concerned" and appropriate action be taken against those who violate it.

For stocking or dispensing plastic in any form by commercial establishments at Sabarimala and surrounding areas, including the trekking path to the Sannidhanam, a fine of Rs 2,000 shall be levied by forest officials for the first offence, Rs 5,000 for the second offence and closure of the establishment for subsequent offences, the court ordered.

"The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), through the Executive Officer, Sabarimala, shall close down the establishment which commits an offence for the third time," it directed.

The bench also directed the TDB to politely inform pilgrims, including those coming from other states, to "exclude plastic materials, including plastic packing materials viz sachets, wraps, and so on, to hold the objects in the holy 'irumudies'." "An advisory to that effect shall be published on the virtual-Q platform, for the information of the pilgrims," it said.

An 'irumudi kattu' is the traditional bundle that a devotee carries on their head during the pilgrimage to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.