Take action against those involved in constructing 65 illegal buildings in Kalyan-Dombivali: Shinde

Thane, Sep 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered stringent probe and legal action against those involved in the construction of 65 unauthorized buildings in Kalyan-Dombivli in Thane district, officials said on Friday.

These buildings have been declared unauthorized by the High Court, and residents are now under threat of eviction after being misled by builders who sold them without legal approval, they added.

"Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed to investigate the developers who cheated citizens living in 65 unauthorized buildings in Kalyan-Dombivli. He has directed the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Commissioner to file a complaint with Economic Crime Investigation Branch in this regard," a release said.

A detailed discussion was held on how to provide relief to the citizens in the unauthorized construction case while adhering to the court decision, the release from the Deputy CM's office noted.

"Public awareness boards should be put up at various places in the city through the Municipal Corporation. A list of official buildings should be published regularly on the website of the municipality. This will be of great help to the citizens in getting correct information," the release quoted Shinde as saying. PTI COR BNM