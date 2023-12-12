Take action against those involved in wrongdoings: Mamata tells Bengal land dept secy

Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) Alleging that there were a few officials in the land department, who were involved in some illegal dealings, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday directed the principal secretary of the department to look into the matter and take serious actions against those who would be found guilty.

Banerjee also said she would not let any official go scot-free if the person is found to be involved in any wrongdoing.

"I have got information about a couple of BLR officers along with some people, who were involved in some land-selling issues. I will direct the land department principal secretary to look into the matter and take serious action," Banerjee said at a programme in Siliguri.

"If a political party leader does anything wrong, the media highlights that. I will not let go any official scot-free if he or she is found involved in something wrong," she added. PTI SCH BDC