Take action on complaint regarding Durga Puja in green area: NGT to Noida CP

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed police commissioner of Gautam Buddha Nagar in the National Capital Region to "duly consider" and "take appropriate action" in a complaint alleging commercial activities in a 'green area' in the garb of organising Durga Puja.

The tribunal was hearing the complaint of Panesh Kumar Sinha, a resident of Sector 128, Noida, claiming a private organisation was organising Durga Puja in a public park, which were the "lungs" of the area.

In its order dated October 3, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the plea, according to which, "in the garb of Durga Puja, commercial activities will be conducted in the green area".

The petitioner added that despite a complaint to the Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and New Okhla Industrial Development Authority, no action was taken.

"The original application (OA) is disposed of directing Respondent No. 2 (police commissioner) to duly consider the complaint of the applicant expeditiously and take appropriate action in accordance with the law," said the bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel.