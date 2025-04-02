Take action without succumbing to political pressure: Ajit Pawar tells Beed officials

Beed, Apr 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday asked officials in Beed district to take strict action when needed, irrespective of political identities, and not succumb to pressure.

He also directed a review of the weapon licenses in Beed.

He asked the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers to keep their image clean and stay away from criminal elements.

His comments came against the backdrop of the gruesome murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in the district last year and the arrest of Walmik Karad, a close associate of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, in a related case of extortion. Munde, a cabinet minister, was forced to resign under pressure last month.

Pawar, who also serves as the guardian minister of Beed, chaired a district planning committee meeting at the collector’s office and reviewed the functioning of various departments.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he stressed the importance of maintaining law and order in the region.

"The administration in Beed should not fall prey to anyone's pressure. They should take strict action. No matter whether the identity is political or non-political, officials should take action," he said.

Highlighting the issue of revolver licences, he said 340 licences had been revoked as part of a stringent review process.

"Previously, revolver licences were distributed on a large scale. We have now cancelled many of them, ensuring that only those who genuinely require protection will be granted a licence. A fresh review will be conducted, and unnecessary licences will be revoked,” he added.

He reviewed railway projects in Beed and issued clear instructions that anyone obstructing the progress of railway work should face strict action.

"During my review of railway projects in Beed, I have issued clear instructions that anyone obstructing the progress of railway work should face strict action. While working for public welfare, we need to adopt a firm stance against negative elements,” Pawar said.

Pawar also announced financial aid for the police department in Beed.

“I have sanctioned Rs 16 crore for the police department. They required financial assistance, and their demands were placed before me. This fund will be used for vehicles, infrastructure, body cameras, and photocopy machines. Additional funds will be sought from the state level,” he stated.

Regarding health infrastructure, he assured funding for the Swami Ramanand Teerth Medical College in Ambajogai as it approaches its 50th anniversary.

He said the state government had sanctioned Rs 1,300 crore for Beed, marking the highest allocation to date.

When questioned about depositors' money stuck in some multi-state banks, Pawar said he had repeatedly advised people to deposit their money in nationalised banks and other secure institutions.

"Multi-state banks fall under the jurisdiction of the Central government. However, we are taking action by seizing properties acquired through public funds deposited in these banks. People should not be lured by high interest rates,” he added.

Addressing a shortage of senior officials, Pawar said, “Our review found that Beed requires 103 Class 1 officers and 108 Class 2 officers. To address this, we plan to employ Class 3 and 4 personnel on a contract basis".

Responding to a query about meeting with Dhananjay Deshmukh, the brother of slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, Pawar said, “Dhananjay has expressed his views today. However, I will consult with police officials and the home minister regarding further action”.

Earlier in the day, Pawar said the credentials of a person must be checked while admitting him into NCP (SP).

He said a lesson would be taught to gangs dominating fly-ash collection business near thermal power stations as well as sand and land mafia in Beed.

People in the district need to change their mindset, he said, adding, ''While the rest of the state has progressed, here even garbage removal is an issue." On May 1, Maharashtra will complete 62 years of statehood but there has not been much development in the eight districts of Marathwada (including Beed), Pawar conceded.

"We have to prevent attempts to sully Beed's image and to create caste divisions," he said.

Notably, Dhananjay Munde, MLA from Parli in the district, was not present during Pawar's programs. Munde took to social media to clarify that he was in Mumbai for medical treatment. PTI MR AW KRK NSK