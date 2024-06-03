Take all efforts to prevent water-borne diseases, Chhattisgarh CM tells officials

Raipur, Jun 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has ordered all state government departments to ensure necessary preparations for the prevention of water-borne diseases in view of the upcoming monsoon, an official said on Monday.

He asked the public health engineering department, civic administration and health personnel to be alert and ensure hospitals etc have full stock of life saving medicines, the official said.

"The CM has directed that water sources be cleaned and chlorinated since there is a high risk of seasonal diseases like diarrhoea, malaria etc during rains. He has said health department staff should constantly monitor villages and areas prone to such diseases. He also asked them to ensure all preparations are taken in places like Jashpur, which sees frequent cases of snakebite," the official informed. PTI COR BNM