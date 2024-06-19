Take all steps for release of Indian fishermen from Sri Lanka, Stalin urges Centre

Chennai, Jun 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged the Centre to prevail upon the Sri Lankan government to release Indian fishermen and their boats from its custody.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he flagged the latest incident of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu being held by the Sri Lankan Navy, and said such "incidents not only disrupt the livelihoods of the fishermen but also instill a sense of fear and uncertainty among their families and the coastal communities." Four fishermen, who set out from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour in Pudukottai district were apprehended by the Lankan Navy on Tuesday, he said.

"Currently, 15 fishermen and 162 fishing boats are still under the custody of the Sri Lankan Government. I therefore request you to urgently prevail upon the Sri Lankan Government through appropriate diplomatic channels for the immediate release of all the fishermen from Tamil Nadu and their fishing boats," he urged Jaishankar. PTI SA SA ANE