Take back Waqf Bill, actor-politician Vijay tells BJP-led Centre

Chennai, Apr 3 (PTI) Actor-politician Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay on Thursday dubbed the Waqf bill passed by the Lok Sabha "anti-democratic" and demanded that it be taken back and if this demand was not met, his party would join forces with Muslims in their "Waqf rights legal struggle." The bill that has been adopted in the lower house of Parliament has "once again put a question mark over the dignity of the Constitution and secular Indian democracy's basic principles," Vijay alleged in a statement and condemned the BJP government for "taking up anti-Muslim politics." Accusing the BJP of pursuing "majoritarian and divisive politics", he wondered whether the bill was not a "psychological attack" on Muslims and rejected the BJP-led Centre's arguments in support of the bill.

"The TVK urges that the anti-democratic bill be immediately taken back heeding the voice of all democratic forces. In case the union government led by the BJP does not do this, the TVK will join forces with Muslim brothers and take part in their Waqf rights legal struggle," Vijay said.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have passed resolutions seeking withdrawal of Waqf amendment bill and the TVK also passed a resolution in its recent general council meet demanding that the bill be withdrawn.

The Lok Sabha early on Thursday passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after over a 12-hour debate, which saw the ruling NDA strongly defending the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition described it as "anti-Muslim".

The Bill, being debated in the Rajya Sabha on April 3, is expected to be passed. PTI VGN VGN ROH