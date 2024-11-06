Take benefits of digital life certificates: Jitendra Singh asks pensioners

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday asked the central and state governments pensioners to submit their life certificates digitally through an user-friendly system.

He said that alternative non-digital methods will also remain available for those who are unable to access the digital platform.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said the pensioners can still submit their life certificates through traditional means such as visiting pension offices or using post offices and banks.

Launching a nation-wide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) campaign 3.0 here, he said that DLC or 'Jeevan Praman' is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for digital empowerment of the pensioners.

The pensioners have to submit a life certificate annually for continuation of pension. Traditionally these life certificates were submitted in physical mode only which was inconvenient for the pensioners.

In November 2014, an Aadhaar-based scheme for online submission of digital life certificates, Jeevan Pramaan, was launched by the prime minister with the objective to ensure transparency in the system and facilitate the pensioners to submit life certificates at their comfort, thus greatly enhancing their ease of living.

The goal behind DLC is to provide multiple options so that no pensioner is excluded from the process, Singh said.

He said that super senior pensioners can submit life certificates digitally from their residence and are provided door step delivery of services.

The minister said that feedback regarding the DLC campaign 3.0 can also be shared through helpline number 1-800-111-960.

"This feedback will be used to identify pain points, make improvements to the system of delivery, and ensure the system remains user-friendly and accessible to all pensioners. Progress will be monitored through real-time data on certificate submissions on DLC portal and stakeholders/pensioners feedback," Singh said.

The DLC campaign 3.0 will be held in 800 cities/ towns across the country from November 1-30, 2024 in which all pensioners of central/ state governments/ EPFO/ autonomous bodies can submit their Digital Life Certificates at pension disbursing banks or at India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The first DLC campaign in the year 2022 was implemented in 37 cities. The DLC campaign 2.0 in 2023 was held at 597 locations in 100 cities in November, 2023 under which a total of 1.47 crore DLCs were generated, of which, 45.46 lakh were of the central government pensioners, it said.

As many as 25.41 lakh DLCs were generated using face authentication technique (launched in 2021) and more than 30,500 pensioners above 90 years of age availed the benefit of DLCs, the statement said.

Singh said the DLC Campaign 3.0 in 2023 is the largest ever campaign which will conduct 1,900 DLC camps in 800 cities/ towns with more than 1,100 nodal officers.

"1.8 lac Gramin Dak Sewaks will provide services at the IPPB camps to be held in 785 cities/ towns. The pension disbursing banks will conduct DLC camps in 157 cities/towns," he said.

The DLC Campaign 3.0 launch function was attended by V Srinivas, Secretary of Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW), Dhrubajyoti Sengupta, Joint Secretary (DoPPW), Devika Raghuvanshi, Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Sanjay Sharan, DG India Post, Shalini Kacker, CGM State Bank of India, and senior officials of pension disbursing banks, IPPB and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). PTI AKV AS AS