Take BJP gains in some Kerala assembly segments seriously: KPCC chief to party workers

Wayanad (Kerala), Jul 16 (PTI) KPCC chief K Sudhakaran on Tuesday said there has been a shift in certain Congress votes in Kerala and urged party workers to take the BJP's performance -- in certain assembly segments during the recent Lok Sabha polls -- seriously.

Sudhakaran said this while delivering the presidential address at the KPCC camp executive at Sulthan Bathery in this hill district.

In his address, Sudhakaran refused to acknowledge the victory of the BJP in Thrissur Lok Sabha seat as an organisational achievement of the saffron party.

He, however, said, "We need to take the BJP's performance in some assembly constituencies seriously." "The BJP has gained a lead in the assembly constituencies where the LDF won. The outflow of CPI(M)'s votes has benefited the BJP," Sudhakaran claimed.

He said that various sections of society that have traditionally voted for the Congress and the UDF have shifted allegiance.

"We will take steps to bring them back to the Congress," Sudhakaran, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Kannur, said.

The KPCC chief expressed confidence that the victories of UDF and Congress in the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala will be repeated in the upcoming byelection to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, the local body polls, and the assembly elections.

Urging the party workers to strive for a UDF victory in the local body polls, Sudhakaran said, "If we can achieve a significant victory in the panchayat elections, we can win the next assembly election in 2026." He said there is a strong sentiment against the government in Kerala. "The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government alienated itself from the people." Earlier, inaugurating the camp executive, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal urged the leaders to set aside their personal interests and work for the party's victory in the upcoming local body polls.

"Leaders may have personal interests, but that's irrelevant. All Congressmen are good, but they should not be allowed to create divisions among themselves and make people say that they are fighting," he cautioned.

"Those who harm the party can leave the party," he added.

"The bad times of the Congress are over. The main agenda ahead is to prepare the party for the upcoming local body elections next year. When the country looks to the Congress (for leadership), the party should rise to the occasion and work accordingly," he said.

Venugopal said there will be no more tolerance of disunity in the party. "We will not allow it to happen." "To achieve victory in the upcoming elections, we need to strengthen our booth-level work. Only then can we achieve the expected victory in the civic and assembly elections," he said. PTI TGB TGB ANE