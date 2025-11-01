Take Delhi to new heights: Rekha Gupta to residents

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday asked people to unite to take Delhi to new heights of development on the city's foundation day.

She made the remark during a 'Meri Dilli, Mera Desh' celebration held in the premises of the Red Fort.

The event marked the foundation day of Delhi, Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, and Lakshadweep.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that Delhi's history symbolises resilience, reconstruction, and self-belief.

She said the city has faced countless adversities and invasions throughout its long history, and it has fallen many times but risen each time stronger than before.

The ancient walls of the Red Fort stand witness to Delhi's rise, decline, and rebirth, she said and urged its residents to take pride in the city.

"That is precisely the sentiment behind the name 'Meri Dilli, Mera Desh'," she said.

The chief minister said that Delhi must now move beyond past challenges, cleaning the Yamuna and rising pollution, to enhancing greenery and improving infrastructure. "Our goal," she said, "is to make Delhi a developed, clean, and empowered capital of the nation." "Recently, we celebrated Chhath in a grand manner. Some people said it is due to the Bihar Assembly election. This is Delhi, the capital of India, where every state's festival will be celebrated with equality and pride," she said.

Delhi government ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra attended the event that saw folk dance performances from Punjab, Karnataka, and Kerala.

The highlight of the evening was a live concert by singer B Praak.