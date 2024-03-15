Take down derogatory posts against BharatPe: Delhi HC to Ashneer Grover

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday expressed its displeasure over certain "derogatory" content posted by BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover against the financial technology company and directed him to take down his social media posts targeting it.

Advertisment

Justice Prathiba M Singh said Grover's tweet calling SBI chairmen "petty people" was an innuendo aimed at the present BharatPe board chairperson Rajnish Kumar, who earlier held that post. Observing that it was "completely avoidable", she said Grover prima facie acted in complete violation of earlier court orders asking him not to make defamatory allegations against the firm.

The judge also ordered taking down of news reports about a letter written by Grover to the RBI, levelling allegations against Bharat Pe.

The court's order came on a lawsuit by Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd, which owns BharatPe, against its former Managing Director Ashneer Grover and his family members for recovery of over Rs 88 crore and relief against defamation.

Advertisment

"Defendant number 2 (Ashneer Grover), being a businessman and being the founder of the plaintiff company, ought not be making such tweets and derogatory remarks," Justice Singh said.

"Mr Subramanium, please warn him," the judge told Grover's lawyer, as she asked him not to make further objectionable statements against the company.

"Whatever things are happening, you will not yourself do anything. You will not go public like this," added the court.

Advertisment

Senior counsel appearing for the plaintiff company said in spite of earlier court orders passed in the matter, Ashneer Grover recently made tweets with respect to his letter to the RBI alleging that BharatPe "defrauded" the regulator. He asserted that allegations were also made against the present chairman of the company's board.

The court observed that making "unnecessary" public statements would not only adversely impact the company's business and employees but also its reputation.

"This is a well established company. Whatever dispute there is, will be resolved. You will not destroy the business of the company. If that happens, who will invest further?" the court said.

Advertisment

"The said tweets and publication be taken down by Defendant no 2 as well as (the media platform). Any publication based on the letter be taken down by the platform," the court ordered.

Resilient Innovations had filed the lawsuit in 2022 against its former MD Grover and his family members for restraining them from making defamatory statements.

The high court had earlier issued summons to Ashneer Grover, his wife and other defendants on the suit filed by the fintech firm which has accused the couple of misappropriating funds. Grover had resigned from the company in March 2022 and his wife was removed from her post.

Advertisment

In the suit, besides seeking to restrain the defendants from making defamatory statements, the company has also sought direction for payment of over Rs 88.67 crore along with interest towards recovery of alleged misappropriated funds and damage caused to the reputation of the firm.

The plaintiff had earlier claimed before the court that Grover, his wife and other relatives were carrying out a “vicious and vitriolic” campaign against the company which has a large number of foreign investors.

Besides Grover and his wife, the company has arrayed as defendants Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain and Shwetank Jain, who all were relatives of the couple and were appointed to different posts in the company.

In May 2023, the high court had asked all parties to avoid recourse to unparliamentary and defamatory publications against each other.

In November 2023, the high court had imposed costs of Rs 2 lakh on Grover for his defamatory social media posts, saying it was "appalled" to note the "persistent" and "blatant" violation of its earlier orders and assurances given by him.