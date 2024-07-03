Take immediate measures to restore defective Wi-Fi facilities at stations: Railway Board to zones

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Taking strong note of non-functional Wi-Fi facilities at several stations, the Railway Board has written to the general managers (signal and telecommunication) of all its 17 zones, asking them to take immediate measures to restore the services.

According to the board, of the more than 7,000 railway stations in the country, 6,108 have been equipped with Wi-Fi facilities that passengers can access for free.

However, the board has pointed out to the railway zones that this facility is non-functional at many stations for various reasons.

"Wi-Fi facility has been provided at 6,108 stations of Indian Railway. However, it has been observed that Wi-Fi at many stations is not working due to various reasons, which include faulty equipment, construction work etc. This causes inconvenience to the passengers," the Railway Board said in the letter addressed to the GMs (S&T) of all zones.

"In view of the above, it is advised to take immediate necessary measures for the restoration of Wi-Fi facilities at railway stations," it added.

The board has also asked the zones to provide a compliance report of its instructions every week. PTI JP RC