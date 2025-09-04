Take measures to prevent accidents on rain-affected roads, Haryana minister tells officials

Chandigarh, Sep 4 (PTI) Haryana Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa on Thursday directed officials to ensure swift repair of roads affected by continuous rains in the state to prevent accidents.

Gangwa said deep potholes on roads increase the risk of accidents and therefore, they should be filled immediately. Where immediate repair is not possible, warning signboards should be installed to avoid loss of any life or property, he said.

The minister, who held an emergency meeting of the public works department here, inspected reports about the current condition of all roads passing through the state.

Several parts of Haryana have witnessed heavy rains in the last few days, resulting in waterlogging in many places.

Districts where the rain has had heavy impact on bridges and roads were discussed at the meeting, according to an official statement. Directions were given to send district-wise reports to the headquarters in Chandigarh.

The leaves of field officers and employees have been cancelled. All employees, including junior engineers and sub-divisional officers, will remain deployed in the field and will not leave their stations, the minister directed.

If a road is washed away due to flooding or heavy flow of water, immediate repair options should be explored. If there are potholes, sub-divisional officiers and junior engineers of the concerned areas should fix them using machines so that the public does not face inconvenience, Gangwa instructed.

After the rains stop, the condition of roads may worsen due to traffic pressure; the public works department must already map such roads and bridges that will need urgent repairs, he told officials.

Gangwa also emphasised the regular inspection of bridges and culverts. Though the situation caused by heavy rains in the state is currently under control, the conditions may change if it rains more. Hence, the department must remain alert and increase monitoring at every level, he said.

The minister also directed officials that traffic arrangements should not be affected in any way. Wherever waterlogging occurs on the road, permanent solutions like constructing culverts should be undertaken so that the recurring problem every year can be solved once and for all, he said.