Take measures to prevent crime before it happens, Haryana DGP tells officers

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) To control crime, it is important to take necessary measures to prevent an offence before it happens, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said during a meeting with senior police officers on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Presiding over the meeting at the force headquarters in Panchkula, Kapur also said that policemen should take strict action against criminals while having sympathy and sensitivity towards the common people.

According to an official statement, a range of topics, from crime control to prompt resolution of public concerns, were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The superintendents of police from across the state participated in the meeting virtually wherein the DGP said that criminals should be afraid, while the common people should live without any fear.

Advertisment

The top cop also urged the officers to clearly convey the message that strict action would be taken against criminals.

"If a criminal is caught committing a crime, he should be taught a lesson. If he is absconding after committing a crime, he should be arrested at the earliest. Also, those with criminal tendencies should be monitored as to when, where and what they are doing, ensuring that they do not commit a crime," the DGP told the officers.

Kapur also said the new criminal laws have provisions to attach the property of criminals and the officers should take action against them as per the rules.

Advertisment

Urging the officers to continue training policemen by forming different batches, Kapur said the cops who perform well during these trainings should be recognised and given important tasks.

The DGP also emphasised the need to prepare a list of officers doing good work and assign them work accordingly to boost their morale. Similarly, those evading work should be held accountable, he added.

Stressing that the common people should feel free to lodge complaints with the police, Kapur said the concerned officer must take prompt action on such complaints after providing a receipt to the complainant.

Advertisment

Also, feedback should be taken from the complainant after the resolution of their issues and if they are not satisfied, the reasons for their dissatisfaction should be sought, Kapur said.

Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) Mamta Singh, ADGP (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar, and Panhckula Police Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya were among those present at the meeting. PTI SUN ARI