Take pledge to steer India on path of becoming developed nation: Kejriwal urges citizens

New Delhi: On Independence Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked the citizens of the country to take a pledge to steer India on the way to becoming a developed nation.

Advertisment

Extending his greetings on the country's 77th Independence Day, the AAP national convener shared a video on social media site X in which he talked about how education for every child and good treatment for everyone will ensure that the tricolour keeps flying high.

सभी देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



इस गौरवशाली अवसर पर आइए हम सब देशवासी ये प्रण लें कि हम सब मिलकर देश के हर बच्चे के लिए अच्छी से अच्छी शिक्षा का इंतज़ाम करेंगे, हर व्यक्ति के लिए अच्छे इलाज का इंतज़ाम करेंगे, मिलकर देश को आगे बढ़ाएँगे और भारत को एक… pic.twitter.com/y2OyTtfbMu — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 15, 2023

Advertisment

The video also featured Kejriwal's speech from last year's Independence Day celebration where he spoke about developed nations such as the US, Norway, and Sweden ensuring free education and good health facilities for their citizens.

"Happy Independence Day to all people of the country. On this glorious occasion, let us all take a pledge that together we will make arrangements for the best education for every child in the country, good treatment for every person and will take the country forward, making it a developed nation. Jai Hind," he posted in Hindi on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kejriwal will unfurl the national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium in north Delhi later in the day.

Advertisment

Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha asked the people of the country not to turn a blind eye to the challenges that loom over "our democracy today".

"As we turn 77, let us not turn a blind eye to the challenges that loom over our democracy today or to the sufferings of our fellow citizens. The shadows that threaten our democratic fabric and the ailments afflicting our nation must be acknowledged.

"However, let us remember that just as our land triumphed over colonial rule, we will eventually overcome these trials too," he posted on X.

Chadha also urged the youth to uphold the values that "our forefathers fought for".

"Let us work tirelessly to contribute to the growth, development, and unity of our diverse and vibrant nation. May this Independence Day inspire us to strive for excellence, foster inclusivity, and empower every Indian to realize their potential. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!" he added.