Take 'proper' decision while voting, Chandrababu Naidu to govt employees

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), May 3 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh government employees, teachers and pensioners, appealing to them to ponder over the future of the state and then take a 'proper' decision while voting.

Promising 'due' respect and a friendly environment, Naidu vowed that the NDA government of TDP, BJP and Janasena will immediately announce a better pay revision commission (PRC) on forming the government, and also pay salaries, pensions and other monetary benefits on time.

"Immediately after the TDP allied NDA is into power in the state in these elections, a better PRC will be announced besides paying the salaries, pensions and other monetary benefits on time," wrote Naidu in his letter.

The former CM observed that he has been witnessing the problems allegedly being faced by government employees as 'their salaries were pending for months together', leading to financial difficulties.

According to the opposition leader, several employees could not marry off their daughters or fund their children's education.

"What is more regrettable that I could not digest is that the state government has resorted to taking revenge on the employees if they had fought for their genuine rights," he said.

Further, he claimed that the YSRCP government announced a 'reverse' PRC by bringing down the fitment than the interim relief, and alleged that pensions were reduced, pushing retired employees into despair.

Citing several other alleged injustices to employees and pensioners, he called on them to join their hands to realise dreams and provide a better future for the coming generations, along with bringing past glory to the state.

The Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously on May 13. PTI STH SS