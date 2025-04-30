Take right steps to protect country by understanding nation's feelings: Kharge to PM

Bengaluru, Apr 30 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the right steps towards protecting the country at the earliest in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, by understanding the feelings of the country and utilising the authority given to him by political parties to conduct any operation in the current situation.

Reiterating his demand to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the terror attack and demonstrate a collective resolve, the AICC chief, in the wake of controversy over the party's 'Gayab' social media post targeting the PM, said no attempt should be made to cause any damage to the dignity or image of anyone.

"All parties have to be together. A session should be called, and the prime minister should be there. What steps the PM has taken or is planning to. He need not reveal them because keeping such things secret operations have to be conducted. But, regarding the current situation and what is in his mind, he has to at least call a meeting of floor leaders during the session and speak to them," Kharge said to a question on demand for a special parliament session.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We have already given complete authority to them (central government) and have told them to ensure that no problem is caused to the people and soldiers of India, and also we don't face any setback. We have given them the full support to keep Pakistan under control." "We expect the PM to understand the opinion of the people and the feeling that is there in the country, and utilise the authority given to him by all parties to conduct any operation in the current situation, and do his job. He should take the right step towards protecting the country at the earliest," he added.

Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have already written to Modi, asking him to convene a special session of Parliament.

Asked whether Congress had to face embarrassment because of its 'Gayab' (missing) social media post against the prime minister, Kharge said, "I have not seen it, what can I say." "But, any person, whoever it is, whether prime minister or any person or leader, no attempt should be made to cause any damage to their dignity or image. Whoever does it, whether they (BJP) do it or our people (Congress), it is not right," he said.

The image posted on 'X' by the Congress, without naming Modi, showed an old photo of him with his body missing, and his clothes forming the outline.

The image carried the message 'Gayab' (missing) on top with a caption in Hindi that read "jimmedari ke samay -- Gayab" (missing at the time of taking responsibility).

Asked about controversial statements being made by party leaders in the wake of the current situation in the country and his instructions to them, Kharge said, "We have already given (instructions). You are aware of it." PTI KSU KH