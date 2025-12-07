Take science beyond laboratories, to every citizen: Haryana CM to researchers

Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday urged scientists to take science beyond laboratories, ensuring its benefits reach every person in society.

He said science brings true prosperity only when it helps a farmer increase crop yield, cures a patient's illness, and empowers an entrepreneur.

Addressing an event on the second day of the 11th India International Science Festival (IISF) in Panchkula, Saini said science is not just a career, but a medium for nation-building, according to an official statement issued here.

The chief minister inaugurated the Students' Science and Technology Village at the event, describing it as the "New Nalanda" of modern India, and visited the science exhibition -- interacting with youth, students, and scientists.

Saini urged scientists, research institutions, industry partners, the start-up community, and innovators to work together to create a scientific development model that provides better quality of life to every citizen, gives India global leadership, and ensures a sustainable and environmentally-responsible future for the planet.

Saini expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Jitendra Singh for giving Haryana the opportunity to host the IISF for the second time.

He said more than 40,000 participants from India and abroad are taking part in the four-day event, dubbing it the 'Science Mahakumbh' -- a confluence of science, innovation, start-up energy, future technologies, and the aspirations of a 'New India', the statement read.

The theme of this year's festival, 'Science for Prosperity for a Self-Reliant India', is extremely relevant, Saini said, hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for India's progress in the field of science and technology and reiterated the pledge of a developed nation by 2047.

India has emerged as one of the leading nations in space research, as well as in areas such as quantum technology, deep-tech, artificial intelligence (AI), drones, and biotechnology, he added.

Today, science forms the foundation of policy-making, and new technology is driving development, Saini said. "The government is prioritising STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, AI and robotics, start-up development, cybersecurity, agro-tech, biotech, and space technology in its policies." Haryana, despite being an agrarian state, is rapidly emerging as a centre of science, education, and innovation, the chief minister asserted, saying cities like Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, and Hisar are becoming major IT and R&D hubs in the country, the government statement said.

High-tech research and innovation centres have been set up in Faridabad and Panchkula, while cities such as Karnal, Hisar, and Rohtak are emerging as important hubs for agricultural and climate technologies, it said.

Universities and technical institutions in Haryana are conducting research in drones, biotechnology, machine learning, robotics, environmental science, and space studies, it added.

Saini claimed farmers in Haryana are also increasingly adopting sensor-based irrigation and scientific agricultural practices.

To foster students' interest, a Science Talent Search Scholarship Scheme is being implemented in schools under which 1,500 students studying science in classes 11 and 12 receive a scholarship of Rs 1,000 per month.

Undergraduate students receive Rs 4,000 per month, while postgraduate students receive Rs 6,000 per month, the statement said, quoting the chief minister.

In addition, a separate scheme has been introduced to honour students who win medals or participate in the International Science Olympiad, under which cash prizes of up to Rs 5 lakh are awarded.

Similarly, gold medal winners of the Junior Science Olympiad are given cash prizes of up to Rs 2.5 lakh, he said.

Saini further said the state government is encouraging scientific research, with two eminent scientists above the age of 40 conferred the 'Haryana Vigyan Ratna' award each year, while two distinguished scientists below 40 are conferred the 'Haryana Yuva Vigyan Ratna' award.