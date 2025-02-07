Take steps to expand eco activity; put more money in people's hand: Congress leader Bordoloi

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Congress on Friday said the budget has failed to address key issues like inflation and unemployment, and asked the government to take steps to enhance economic activity and increase disposable income of the people.

Participating in a discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Congress member Pradyut Bordoloi claimed that the income tax measure announced in the budget will benefit only 2 per cent of the country's population.

"There are no major interventions to curb inflation," he said.

Bordoloi asked the government to expand and strengthen food security, increase allocation to public distribution system (PDS), and universalise free ration distribution for the next two years.

"Reduce GST on essentials like food, medicine and medical insurance," he said.

CPI (ML) Liberation MP Sudama Prasad also criticised the budget and said it is "pro-rich".

"Pro-rich budget has been presented" by the government, he said, adding that there is nothing for poor and youth in the budget.

He also alleged that the government has cut the allocations pertaining to sectors like agriculture and education.

Satabadi Roy (TMC) said every budget is full of politics and this time the focus is on Bihar, where assembly elections are due later this year.

She also alleged that the budget has not given anything to West Bengal.

Raising the issue of farmer indebtedness, Rajeev Rai (SP) said the government should consider announcing a debt waiver scheme for farmers.

Farmer suicide has become very rampant because they are in a debt trap, he said, adding that the government has not done anything for farmers in the last five years.

On the other hand, Alok Kumar Suman (JD-U) and Chandan Chauhan (RLD) said the budget will benefit all sections of society.