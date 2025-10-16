Take steps to set up critical care block of Kalpetta General Hospital: Priyanka to state govt

Wayanad (Kerala), Oct 16 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has urged Kerala Health Minister Veena George to expedite the establishment of a critical care block for the Kalpetta General Hospital, which will be located on a separate site, and to ensure the utilisation of allocated funds.

Wayanad MP Priyanka, in a letter to the minister, pointed out that Rs 23.75 crore was allocated for the project under the Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PMABHIM) scheme whose period was from 2021-22 to 2025-26, a party statement said on Thursday.

Therefore, it is essential to finalise the land before the expiry of the period of the scheme, the Congress MP said and pointed out that Health department officials, during the recent 'Disha' meeting at Wayanad, had informed that suitable land has been identified in Elston Estate for the construction of the critical care block.

She said, according to the statement, that identification of the land was an important and welcome step and the state government needs to now approve the same for the block.

Priyanka, in her letter, stated that the establishment of the block was a long-standing demand of the people of Wayanad and it was stalled due to the unavailability of land near the general hospital.

She said that it was disappointing that the project was not being completed within the stipulated time and was facing new obstacles and urged the minister to expedite the verification and approval process.

The critical care block is a necessary facility for the people of Wayanad and will provide great relief to them, she said.

Priyanka told George that she would be happy if this requirement of the people of Wayanad is considered sympathetically at the earliest. PTI HMP HMP KH