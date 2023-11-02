Take stern action against mafia: Jai Ram Thakur on Una shooting incident

Shimla, Nov 2 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday expressed concerns over the shooting incident in Una district, in which one person was injured, and demanded stern action against the mafia.

Two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on a car in Ghaluwal village of the district on Wednesday, injuring one of its occupants.

In a statement issued here, Thakur said people in the whole of Una are in panic.

"I spoke to several people of Una and everyone said they could not even imagine that such a crime would take place in Himachal," he added.

The former chief minister claimed that as per information, the mastermind of the attack planned it from behind bars in another state.

The mafia had demanded a ransom from the businessman and threatened him with dire consequences, he alleged.

Thakur also asked why the police did not provide security to the person and demanded the immediate arrest of those involved.

"The opposition is with the state government and will support the steps that the government would take to eradicate such mafia," he added. PTI COR BPL IJT IJT