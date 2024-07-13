Take stern action against vehicles violating road safety standards: Kerala HC

Kochi, Jul 13 (PTI) The Kerala High Court has directed the Transport Commissioner and the State Police Chief to take stern action against motor vehicles which violate road safety as well as noise and air pollution standards and ensure they are not used in public places.

The direction by a bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Harisankar V Menon came on a plea initiated by the court on its own regarding the use of contract and stage carriages on public places openly flouting safety standards.

The High Court noted that the violations like unauthorised fittings, recording of videos inside driver cabin while the vehicle is moving and uploading of videos such recordings and alterations, pose a threat to safety of other road users as well as those travelling in such vehicles.

It directed the Transport Commissioner and the State Police Chief to ensure that "motor vehicles which violate the standards prescribed in relation to road safety, control of noise and air pollution, which are posing a serious threat to the safety of its passengers and other road users, are not used in public places".

"Stern action shall be taken against such vehicles," the bench ordered on July 12.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 18. PTI HMP HMP KH