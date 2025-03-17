Take stock of damage, undertake relief work: Adityanath to officials after rain in parts of UP

Lucknow: After rains hit parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed officials to take stock of any damage and carry out relief work promptly, an official statement said.

He also asked the officials to visit the affected areas and provide all help to those in need.

The chief minister directed the officials to assess crop damage and submit a report on it so that further action can be taken, the statement said.

According to the meteorological department, Ram Sanehi Ghat tehsil in Barabanki district received 7 mm of rainfall, followed by 5 mm in Tanda in Ambedkarnagar district, 2 mm in Fatehpur tehsil in Barabanki and 1.8 mm in Gorakhpur during the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Monday.

Lucknow (airport), Deoria, Dhanghata in Sant Kabir Nagar district and Bijnor received 1 mm of rainfall each during this period.