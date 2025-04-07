Take strict action against illegal soil transportation, embezzlement of royalties: Bawankule

Thane, Apr 7 (PTI) Maharashtra revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday asked officials to take strict action against those involved in the illegal transportation of soil and embezzlement of royalties within Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits.

An official release said the minister expressed strong disapproval of the delay in taking action against errant contractors and questioned why officials, who were aware of the irregularities since 2018, failed to take timely measures.

It cited the case of a contractor responsible for the TMC's underground sewerage project allegedly transporting excavated soil illegally without paying the requisite royalty, which resulted in an estimated loss of Rs 4.83 crore.

He emphasized the need for strict adherence to minor mineral transport pass regulations and directed officials to proactively check for unpaid ownership dues.

He also ordered the immediate placement of government-owned land demarcation boards and the repossession of vacant plots, the release said.

He also announced plans for direct inspections of new projects in Mira Bhayandar in order to curb unauthorized construction activities in the region.

"I will personally inspect the works in Mira Bhayandar and take action on the spot if any culprit is found," he asserted.

The minister also addressed concerns regarding the selective issuance of notices to older properties while overlooking newer, potentially non-compliant constructions and asked for a thorough review of all necessary permits, including RERA approvals and ownership payments, for new projects.

"Have the old people been given notices and new constructions been properly inspected? I will look into this myself. A Lok Adalat should be organized to resolve the complaints of the old people regarding the construction of buildings in Thane and Mira-Bhayander areas immediately," Bawankule stated. PTI COR BNM