Take strict action against panchayats banning entry of Muslim traders in villages: Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed

Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed on Thursday demanded strict action against those village panchayats in Haryana that have allegedly "banned" entry of Muslim traders into their villages.

Letters purportedly written by some panchayat heads in Mahendergarh, Rewari and Jhajjar districts "banning" Muslim traders from their villages have surfaced online, amid communal tension in parts of the state.

The almost identical letters, supposedly written by some sarpanches in these districts in recent days, cite the violence in Nuh district on July 31, when mobs attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession.

"It is totally unconstitutional. If any panchayat talks about such things or passes a resolution, they should be booked under strict law," Ahmed, who is the deputy leader of the Congress in the Haryana Assembly, said.

He said issuing such letters will further vitiate the atmosphere in the state.

The purported letters by sarpaches of some villages said the panchayats have decided not to give "permission" to the Muslim community and miscreants to conduct any business. It specifies hawkers, cattle traders and those seeking alms.

Five people, including two home guards, were killed in Nuh and a cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram in the violence after stones were allegedly pelted at the VHP procession.

However, when contacted, many sarpanches on Wednesday had denied having issued any such letters making a reference to a particular community.

A village head from Mahendergarh had said they only talked about verifying identity credentials of strangers, which was a general exercise having nothing to do with any community.

On the recent demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh, Ahmed alleged that many innocent people were targeted.

Many structures were demolished and innocent people harassed under the garb of illegal construction. Besides, there is also discontentment among the people over innocent people being rounded up, he said.

The high court had ordered a halt to the demolition drive in Nuh and asked if it was an "exercise of ethnic cleansing".

Ahmed said many innocent people whose structures were brought down during the demolition drive are now living under the open sky.

"There is no arrangement for them," he added.

"If we talk of governance, then the Haryana government has blatantly failed in discharging its constitutional duty," the Congress MLA said.

He said the situation in Nuh was peaceful now and his party has appealed to people not to fall for rumours and maintain communal harmony.

Ahmed said the people of the Mewat region have always stood for peace and brotherhood.

The Mewatis have always repulsed attacks by the invaders, he added.

"If you see history, whosoever was the invader, the Mewatis have always repulsed their attacks. They always stood for unity and prosperity of the country. No one has ever doubted their nationalism and commitment to the country," he said. PTI SUN AQS AQS