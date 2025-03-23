Take strict action against those spreading anarchy: UP CM to officials ahead of festive season

Lucknow, Mar 23 (PTI) Ahead of the upcoming festivals, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said festivals of all religions and communities have been held in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere during his government's eight-year tenure so far.

Important festivals like Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami, Eid-ul-Fitr and Baisakhi are lined up over the next two weeks.

Chairing a meeting to review the law and order situation in the state ahead of the festive season, Adityanath said this is a sensitive time and strict action should be taken against those spreading anarchy.

"Important festivals like Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami, Eid-ul-Fitr and Baisakhi are coming up. Under the central government in the last 10 years and under the state government in the last eight years, festivals of all religions and communities have been organised in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere. This... will have to be maintained in future as well.

"No action should be taken against (any) tradition. Strict action should be taken against the elements spreading anarchy," a statement issued by the state government quoted Adityanath as saying.

During festivals, processions will be taken out and fairs will be held at many places, the chief minister said.

"This is a sensitive time in terms of law and order... Therefore, we have to be constantly alert and cautious. Those who issue mischievous statements should be dealt with strictly with a zero tolerance policy," he said.

He directed officials to ensure that roads are not obstructed due to religious activities. Additional police force should be deployed by demarcating sensitive areas. Foot patrolling by police should be increased and PRV 112 should be active, he said.

Adityanath also asked officials to monitor social media, and hold meetings of peace committees and take the help of the media to maintain harmony.

A large number of people will come to Ayodhya on Ram Navami and to Vindhyavasini Dham, Devi Patan Dham and Shakumbhari Dham in Saharanpur and Sitapur on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, he said.

Better planning should be done for crowd management. For the convenience of people, there should be good arrangements for drinking water, umbrellas and mats amid the scorching heat, he said.

All kinds of emergency services, including health, should be kept on alert mode, he added.

Adityanath underlined that all necessary facilities should be provided by the government during festivals.

He also asked officials to ensure proper arrangements for cleanliness, hygiene and drinking water on the occasion of Eid.

He said that senior officers posted at police station, circle, district, range, zone and division levels should communicate with religious leaders and other eminent people of society in their respective areas.

"A small rumour can spoil the atmosphere. In such a situation, the police administration has to remain alert. Keep an eye on suspicious people associated with cow smuggling and other related crimes," he added.

The chief minister also gave necessary instructions to officials regarding organising a three-day 'Janpadiya Vikas Utsav' across districts to commemorate the BJP government's completion of eight years, the statement said.

Adityanath said the state and central governments have made "unprecedented achievements" in terms of service, security and good governance. The 'Janpadiya Vikas Utsav' will be organised in all districts on March 25, 26 and 27 to make the people aware of these achievements. PTI NAV DIV DIV