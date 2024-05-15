Take strict action if parties register voters for post-election schemes: Delhi poll body urges police

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The Delhi election body has urged the city police to act strictly against political parties and their workers indulging in registration of voters for post-election beneficiary-oriented scheme.

In a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on May 11, the poll body asked him to sensitise the field functionaries and district police to be proactive and more vigilant to curb such unlawful activities.

The letter said the Delhi election office has received complaints about "some" political parties "registering voters" for post-election beneficiary-oriented schemes in the garb of conducting surveys.

Such parties are asking voters to fill up the forms manually or digitally to get benefits of their prospective schemes, it added.

The national capital has seven Lok Sabha seats and would go to polls on May 25 in the sixth phase. "Complaints are being received against some political parties and their workers for registering the individuals for beneficiary-oriented schemes and distributing guarantee cards in the form of pamphlets giving details of prospective individual benefits along with an attached form asking for details of voters such as name, age, address, mobile number, booth number, constituency name and number etc," the letter issued by the Delhi chief electoral officer's office to the CP read.

The poll body said "while action is being taken by the returning officers (RO) against such violations, you (CP) are also requested to direct, sensitise the field functionaries, district police to be proactive and more vigilant to curb such unlawful activities, if any, in the area of their respective jurisdiction." It urged the CP to ensure that strict and swift action is taken against people found indulging in such acts.

The election body also suggested that the police could take the action under Section 127A and 123(1) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and Section 171 (B) of Indian Penal Code. PTI ALK RPA