Take stringent action against criminal activities: Kerala SHRC to state police

Thiruvananthapuram, May 16 (PTI) The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday directed the Kerala Police to take stringent action against 'goonda' activities to ensure law and order is maintained in the southern state.

Advertisment

The Commission's acting chairperson and judicial member K Byjunath directed the State Police Chief to submit a report within a month on the steps taken against criminal gangs in Kerala, a statement issued by the SHRC said.

The Commission noted in its order that activities of various gangs, including drug mafias, were creating a challenge and disrupting the normal lives of citizens.

The SHRC observed that it was the primary responsibility of the police to maintain law and order in the state, the statement said.

Advertisment

The order was issued in a case registered by the Commission on its own based on news reports of a pastor being attacked by a gang in the state capital two days ago.

Last week, a 26-year-old man died in the state capital after he was brutally assaulted with sticks and bricks allegedly by a group of men near Karamana here.

Meanwhile, the state police, in a statement, said that a special drive against gangsters, anti-social elements and drug mafias was carried out across Kerala.

Advertisment

It said that legal action, including arrest, was taken against 90 persons accused of various crimes and 153 others involved in warrant cases.

Besides that, 53 persons have been put in preventive detention and action under Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) was taken against five others, a statement issued by the State Police Media Centre said.

In a meeting held by State Police Chief (SPC) Shaik Darvesh Saheb, the steps taken as part of the special drive were reviewed by senior police officers who were directed by him to take strong action against those disrupting the peaceful atmosphere in Kerala, the statement said.

The other directions given by the SPC included immediate action in instances of offences against women and children and personal attention of District Police Chiefs to investigations in connection with serious crimes and sensational cases, it said.

He also ordered strong action against drug sellers and users as well as strengthening of the night patrol system, the SPMC statement said. PTI HMP HMP SS