Take stringent steps to check drug menace: Kerala DGP to officials

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7 (PTI) Kerala police chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib on Wednesday directed officials to take stringent measures to curb distribution and trafficking of banned contrabands in the state.

Frequent raids and constant awareness should be carried out to root out the drug menace, he said during a crime review conference held at the police headquarters here.

The directions were given to senior officers including zonal IGs, range DIGs and district police chiefs, an official statement said here.

Detailing steps to be taken to regulate various crimes, the DGP said steps would be taken to streamline the functioning of the district special branches and actions under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention)Act would be intensified.

Police personnel having suspected links with criminal gangs would be kept under special surveillance and action would be initiated against them, the statement said quoting him. PTI LGK ROH