Take strongest possible action against terrorists to safeguard peace, development: JK LG to forces

Srinagar, Oct 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday directed security forces to take the strongest possible action against terrorists to safeguard peace and development of the union territory.

At a meeting here to review the security situation and development aspects of all the districts of Kashmir Division, he said the aim is to ensure socioeconomic development and promote a sense of security among the people.

"We must safeguard peace and pace of development. At the same time, strongest possible actions need to be taken against terrorists and those who are providing support, safe haven or any assistance to terrorists," the LG said.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Principal Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti and other senior officers of police and civil administration attended the meeting.

The LG reviewed the functioning of the security grid and directed all officials concerned to take preemptive action in respect of terrorist threats, an official spokesman said.

Sinha also stressed that stringent action must be taken against those spreading anti-national propaganda, threatening the public safety and law and order.

The lieutenant governor called for a zero tolerance approach and greater vigilance and coordination between the security agencies to crush the entire terror ecosystem.

He said the narco-terrorism issue should be dealt with immediately and dismantling of the entire network should receive the highest priority.

Stressing the need for accelerated development, the LG directed deputy commissioners to monitor the functioning of schemes for the welfare of farmers, rural and urban development, self-employment and saturation of key initiatives under central sector schemes.

He also directed officials to focus on enhanced road and telecom connectivity in far-flung areas.

The lieutenant governor commended the J&K Police and the administrative apparatus for peaceful conduct of elections and Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. PTI MIJ TIR TIR