Take tough action on ADGP Nayak's allegation of attempt on her life: Palaniswami tells DMK govt

Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to probe the allegation of senior IPS officer Kalpana Nayak that an attempt was made on her life for exposing irregularities in police recruitment and take tough legal action.

While Nayak's official chamber was gutted in fire after she alleged irregularities, police ruled out arson or sabotage and quoted forensic opinion which said short circuit was the cause of the fire incident.

As regards the allegation of irregularities, the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board said the matter went to court and it was admitted that it was a matter of misinterpretation of provisions governing the communal roster and therefore, appropriate corrections were made. Hence, her allegations are not true.

Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition, demanded that the "Stalin model DMK government" ensure adequate security for Additional Director General of Police, Nayak. It was appalling that an attempt was made on her life for exposing the irregularities in her department, and "what answer Chief Minister M K Stalin has for this? he asked.

In a social media post, the top AIADMK leader said the alleged incident was a blot on the police department, which functions under the Chief Minister. The DMK government must, hence, own up full responsibility for the "condemnable, shameful state of affairs" in the police department, he said.

The former Chief Minister expressed shock over the alleged attempt on the official's life, with her official chamber getting gutted in a fire last year, which has now come to light. At the time of the incident, the official was the ADGP, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.

On the top official reportedly saying that she would have lost her life had she been to her office some time earlier on the day of incident, Palaniswami said this was very shocking. Further, Palaniswami, asked if this could happen to an official of the rank of the ADGP, "how could people boldly convey their grievances? The AIADMK leader demanded that a proper investigation be held with transparency on the allegation of Nayak and tough legal action must be taken; if anyone was found to be involved.

Responding, the DGP office said a letter was received on August 14, 2024 from ADGP Kalpana Nayak and TNUSRB she reported a fire incident on July 28, 2024 in her chamber at the USRB office here. She alleged foul play and sabotage and stated that she faced a threat to her life. A case was registered at Egmore police station on the same day of incident and an investigation was taken up immediately.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Triplicane), along with forensic experts, experts from the Electricity Board (TANGEDCO), Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation, and technical experts from Blue Star Company, visited the site and conducted a detailed inquiry.

The case was then transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai city, and Additional DCP, CCB-I was appointed as the investigating officer.

"A detailed investigation was carried out, during which statements from 31 witnesses were recorded, and experts from forensic science, fire services, and electrical departments were consulted to determine the cause of the fire. At present, expert reports have been obtained. The report of the forensic experts has opined that evidences of short circuit was noticed in copper wires. In addition, the forensic report states that, based on thin layer chromatography and gas chromatography, the presence of any arson material like petrol, diesel or any other inflammable substances is ruled out. Thus, based on investigation conducted so far, it is evident that there is no willful act of arson, ruling out any planned threat to the life of Kalpana Nayak." On alleged irregularities, the TNUSRB said it published a notification in 2023 for conducting joint recruitment of 750 posts of Sub Inspectors of Police and Station Officers for the Fire and Rescue Services Departments.

After the publication of the final provisional selection list on January 30, 2024, five candidates challenged the communal reservation in the Madras High Court. They prayed for the revision of the final provisional selection list in line with the Supreme Court orders of 2020.

In court, the TNUSRB admitted that the communal roster had been misinterpreted and came foward to do corrections as per the apex court judgement and the HC directed required rectifications and a "redo" of the recruitment process and declaration of the final provisional select list.

Accordingly, TNUSRB "re-did the process of selection in compliance with the orders of the High Court of Madras and uploaded the revised selection list on October 3, 2024." Thereby, the misinterpretation was rectified and the recommendations made by the Naik were duly considered while redoing the process of recruitment including the issue of communal roster. "Hence the allegations made out do not stand true," the TNUSRB said.